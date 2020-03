The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!

With the 7th edition of one of the most anticipated awards show in Africa Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) happening now at the Eko Hotel Convention Center, all the celebrities are bringing their A-game to the red carpet and serving us some major looks.

BNers are you READY?

Let’s Go!

Keep refreshing this page for more!

Ladies First

Then… The Gentlemen