Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

#AMVCA2020: Our Red Carpet Hosts Showed Up & Showed Off! 🔥🔥

Events Movies & TV Scoop

First Photos! Here's How Your Fave Celebs Showed Up for #AMCVA7

Events

Mymenses is reducing Period Poverty in Africa through its Menstrual Education Program

Events

#IWD2020: Rosabon Financial Services empowers 100 Women with N1 Million Grant

Events Inspired

These Paintings by Slum Art Foundation's Kids for #MyFreedomDay is the most Heartwarming Thing You'll see today

Events

First City Monument Bank marks 1st Year Anniversary of SheVentures with Folorunsho Alakija & Bamidele Abiodun in Attendance

Events Scoop Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: All the Delectable #AsoEbiBella Guests at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese's Engagement

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekendi

Events

Enjoy Amazing Discounts, Free Beauty Masterclasses & Demos from Industry Experts at The Beauty Souk | March 22nd

Events

#IWD2020: Nigerian Breweries hosts Symposium on Gender Equality

Events

#AMVCA2020: Our Red Carpet Hosts Showed Up & Showed Off! 🔥🔥

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Africa’s biggest movie and TV series award show, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2020 (AMVCA), is happening live at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

As one of the most anticipated awards shows in Africa, actors, filmmakers, musicians, fashion influencers and generally everyone bring their fashion A-game, and the red carpet hosts for tonight definitely did not disappoint.

So as suspense builds on who will win what tonight, let’s check out our delectable red carpet hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toke Makinwa, Helen Paul and Uti Nwachukwu who made sure the celebrities have a great time on the red carpet.

Check them out below:

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: What Do You Have in Your Hands?

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Opeyemi Bakre: Why Does My Neck Hurt So Bad?

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This is How Boys Internalize Toxic Masculinity

Amina Alabi: Each For Equal – a Lifelong Mandate

Advertisement
css.php