AMVCA2020: Our Red Carpet Hosts Showed Up & Showed Off! 🔥🔥

Africa’s biggest movie and TV series award show, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2020 (AMVCA), is happening live at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

As one of the most anticipated awards shows in Africa, actors, filmmakers, musicians, fashion influencers and generally everyone bring their fashion A-game, and the red carpet hosts for tonight definitely did not disappoint.

So as suspense builds on who will win what tonight, let’s check out our delectable red carpet hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toke Makinwa, Helen Paul and Uti Nwachukwu who made sure the celebrities have a great time on the red carpet.

Check them out below: