Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: You Don't Want to Miss Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Short Film "Room 315"

BN TV

Things Have Changed! Watch the Season Finale of "Therapy"

BN TV

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade is being candid about Getting Pregnant after Two Miscarriages

BN TV

Watch Simi and Feyi of "F&S Uncensored" on this Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow

BN TV

Tolani of "Diary of a Kitchen Lover" is Answering All Your Interesting Questions

BN TV Inspired

This Docu-series spotlights Stories about Hustle in Lagos & the People Behind Them | Episode 1 is about Dwarfism

BN TV Movies & TV

It's the Case of the Ex on Episode 6 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Fragile Bond between a Young Married Couple is Tested in "Heaven Baby" starring Oreka Godis, Ibrahim Suleiman | Watch

BN TV Music

Go Behind The Scenes of Yemi Alade's "True Love" Video

BN TV Music

Kaline's Cover of Wizkid & H.E.R's "Smile" Is Magical

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature: You Don’t Want to Miss Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Short Film “Room 315”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of October with Short Films.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This month of October, we’re spotlighting a couple of short films from across Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. This week’s focus is Niyi Akinmolayan‘s 2016 short film ’Room 315‘, written by Abosi Ogba and produced by Emmanuel Uduma.

‘Room 315’ sheds light on mental health. The short film follows the life of Dr Stone, in sessions with his clients as he discovers how life holds all four of them, including himself, in one intricate web.

It stars Gregory Ojefua (Adam), Jessica Opara (Nina), Tina Mba (Edwina) and Bimbo Manuel (Dr Stone).

Watch the film below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ibrahim Babátúndé Ibrahim: Happiest Nation on Earth … Really?

BN Book Review: My Father’s Daughter by Onyeka Onwenu | Review by The BookLady NG

The Pobin Project wants to Tell the Stories of Police Brutality in Nigeria

Here’s How You Can Be A Part Of The #EndSARS Movement

Young Nigerians are Taking a Stand with the #EndSARS Protests
Advertisement
css.php