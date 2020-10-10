BNMovieFeature: You Don’t Want to Miss Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Short Film “Room 315”

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of October with Short Films.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

This month of October, we’re spotlighting a couple of short films from across Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. This week’s focus is Niyi Akinmolayan‘s 2016 short film ’Room 315‘, written by Abosi Ogba and produced by Emmanuel Uduma.

‘Room 315’ sheds light on mental health. The short film follows the life of Dr Stone, in sessions with his clients as he discovers how life holds all four of them, including himself, in one intricate web.

It stars Gregory Ojefua (Adam), Jessica Opara (Nina), Tina Mba (Edwina) and Bimbo Manuel (Dr Stone).

Watch the film below: