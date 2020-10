It’s the season finale! Stephanie complains about everything suddenly changing after they (Stephanie and Abiodun) got married. Then there’s the question, are they in the presence of a qualified therapist?

“Therapy“, is a comedy series that sees a dysfunctional couple trying to settle their marital disputes through a marriage therapy session. It features Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh2Funny and Bovi.

