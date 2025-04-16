It’s Giving Art, It’s Giving Yellow: See Daniel Etim Effiong’s Latest Look

Can we officially call today Yellow Wednesday? Because Daniel Etim Effiong just dropped some photos in a bold yellow outfit, and we’re completely into it

Let’s break down the look. He’s rocking a statement outfit made up of a long, oversized jacket, shirt, and trousers, all in the same bright shade of yellow. The jacket features large patch pockets on the chest and a relaxed, boxy silhouette that gives the outfit a confident, easygoing vibe.

What really stands out is the hand-painted artwork on the sleeves — and across the front — with expressive strokes in shades of blue, red, and black. The design has an abstract, almost dreamy quality that adds depth and personality to the look.

He completes the outfit with white trainers, a subtle contrast that keeps the whole fit clean and cohesive.

Scroll down to see how Daniel made yellow the colour of the day.