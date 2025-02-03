Watch Tems Give Her Mum a Sweet Shoutout After Her 2nd Grammy Win

Connect with us

Tems thanks her mum in an emotional moment after winning her second Grammy for Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammys.
Photo Credit: Temsszn/X

Tems has just won her second Grammy Award, and guess who she thanked? Her mum! “I just want to thank you, mum, because she’s really done a lot for me and my brother,” the calm yet emotional superstar said as she accepted the award tonight.

Mothers, right? What would we do without them? They bring the love, the spice, the ginger, and everything good. Standing on stage with her mum to accept her Grammy for Best African Music Performance, Tems was clearly overwhelmed with gratitude.

The moment was incredibly touching, as Tems shared that it was her mother’s first time at the Grammys and that tomorrow was her birthday.

What a way to celebrate a birthday, watching your daughter win her second Grammy. One can only imagine how proud and honoured Tems’ mum must have felt, standing beside her during such an unforgettable moment.

