Taaoma, Tobi Bakare Spotted at Adebola Williams’ Annual Iftar Gathering in Lagos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

To mark the end of Ramadan, RED | For Africa CEO, Adebola Williams hosts friends and associates for his annual Iftar gathering in Lagos.

Iftar evening with Adebola Williams, as it is fondly called, is an annual tradition that began in 2015 to share and bond across what many term as “lines that divide us”. The evenings have, over the years, turned out to be special events creating a forum for learning, sharing, and high-powered networking.

It also serves as a platform to build partnerships for development and discussions about pertinent national issues across varied leanings in an atmosphere of love and togetherness.

Amongst the guests at the evening were Northern star and Nollywood actress, Rahama Sadau; media entrepreneur and journalist, Kadaria Ahmed; founder of Kachifo Limited, Muhktar Bakare; internet sensation, Maryam Akpaokagi popularly known as Taaoma; Deen Solebo, principal and CFO of Elektron Energy and Mining; Hakeem Adeniji, Executive Director of eTranzact International; Amzat Adedayo, CEO of Zedvance; Mustapha Usman, COO of Sudabelt Medical; Member of House Oyo State Assembly, Honorable Seyi Adisa; Ayo Animashaun, CEO of Smooth Promotions; Tobi Bakare, popular actor; and Femi Bakare, CEO of KraksTV.

Also present were, Fuad Laguda, FIRS; Idris Ibrahim, GMD of Canary Point; Sanya Odunsi, Executive Director Bytesize Digital; Uthman Wahab, Artiste; Farooq Adenugba Special Adviser, Ogun State Governor; Aminu Kazaure, Aliko Dangote Foundation; Olaonipekun kazeem, Career Development expert; Kola Osinowo, Head Key Accounts, Jumia; Lola Oj, Lawyer and Creative consultant; Roqeebah Olaoniyi Team Lead, StateCraftInc; Khadijah Bello, Account lead StateCraftInc; Naheemat Sahid Adeniran, CFO Rain Oil; Khadijah Rahman, Aisha Salaudeen of CNN; Kafayat Shafau, CEO Imagneto; Mohammed Lawan, Chief Exectivitve , Oryo Ltd amongst; media professional, Fuad Lawal, and others.

It was certainly a wholesome experience for all present as they were treated to an evening of pleasurable dining.

