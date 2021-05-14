Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Dr Sid & Simi's daughter Sidney Celebrates 6th Birthday | Photos

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

These Adorable Photos of Cuppy & Her Pomeranian Pups Is Exactly What You Need to Brighten Up Your Day

Scoop

Taaoma, Tobi Bakare Spotted at Adebola Williams' Annual Iftar Gathering in Lagos

Scoop

George Okoro is Thirty-Fly and Thankful!

Movies & TV Scoop

Ciara & Russell Wilson's First-Look Deal with Amazon will Produce Scripted Series & Films via 'Why Not You' Productions

Music Scoop

Fela Kuti wasn't Inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but He’s Always a Legend to Us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Celebration for Fela Durotoye as he Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary on his 50th Birthday!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Official! "Aki & PawPaw" is Coming to the Big Screen

Features Scoop

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funa Maduka's "Fela Ten Twenty" will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela's wife Sewaa Kuti

Scoop

Dr Sid & Simi’s daughter Sidney Celebrates 6th Birthday | Photos

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Dr Sid and Simi‘s first daughter Sidney clocks 6 today, May 14, 2021, and the proud mum is adorably celebrating her.

To mark her birthday, Simi shared lovely photos of herself with Sidney and her little sister Sarah on Instagram and captioned it:

Haaaaapppy 6th birthday to my first bundle of joy, Sidney 💖🎂🎉 Can’t get over how much you’ve grown! Everyday and especially today, I’m filled with so much gratitude to have you and your little sister Sarah 🥰 You’re an amazing gift from God. May He continue to bless & keep you for generations to come. May you grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding in Jesus name, Amen. Wishing you so much joy, happiness and an abundance of blessings as we celebrate you. Love you so so much Ney! ♥️.

Photo Credit: simiesiri

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php