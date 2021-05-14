Dr Sid & Simi’s daughter Sidney Celebrates 6th Birthday | Photos

Dr Sid and Simi‘s first daughter Sidney clocks 6 today, May 14, 2021, and the proud mum is adorably celebrating her.

To mark her birthday, Simi shared lovely photos of herself with Sidney and her little sister Sarah on Instagram and captioned it:

Haaaaapppy 6th birthday to my first bundle of joy, Sidney 💖🎂🎉 Can’t get over how much you’ve grown! Everyday and especially today, I’m filled with so much gratitude to have you and your little sister Sarah 🥰 You’re an amazing gift from God. May He continue to bless & keep you for generations to come. May you grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding in Jesus name, Amen. Wishing you so much joy, happiness and an abundance of blessings as we celebrate you. Love you so so much Ney! ♥️.

Photo Credit: simiesiri