A new digital home for Africa’s boldest creative voices, Welcome to Création Africa

2 hours ago

Africa’s creative energy is undeniable. From bold fashion to groundbreaking films and powerful art, the continent’s talent is shaping conversations around the world. But talent alone needs support, opportunities, training and networks that help creatives thrive.

That’s exactly why Création Africa was born.

Developed by the Institut français in Paris, this new digital platform is dedicated to artists, designers, filmmakers, producers, curators, entrepreneurs, and everyone else building culture across Africa and France. Think of it as a space where you can showcase your work, connect with peers, and find resources that actually move your career forward.

On the Création Africa platform, you’ll find:

  • Open calls, funding and training opportunities designed for creative growth
  • A professional directory and networking space to meet and collaborate with like-minded creatives
  • A platform to share your work and be discovered by new audiences
  • Updates on events, industry news and tools that help you level up

But this is more than just a directory. Création Africa is about community. A growing network where ideas, projects and partnerships can come to life. It’s a long-term vision to strengthen Africa’s creative industries and encourage deeper collaborations across the continent and beyond.

Pre-register here to be among the first to explore it.

Follow the movement: #CréationAfrica

