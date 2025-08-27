Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM Extend Partnership for Premier League Radio Coverage

Nigeria’s leading talk radio platform, Nigeria Info, has renewed its radio commentary rights for the English Premier League (EPL), extending its exclusive partnership with global EPL commercial radio broadcast rights holder, talkSPORT, for the next few seasons. This renewed deal guarantees that millions of football fans across the country will continue to enjoy high-quality, live Premier League radio coverage.”

In a major boost for Nigerian sports broadcasting, these rights are now extended to Wazobia FM, Africa’s first and largest radio station broadcasting in Nigerian Pidgin, opening the door for even more fans to experience the excitement of the EPL in the language they love most. Listeners can expect unmatched matchday coverage, live expert commentary direct from the UK via talkSPORT, locally produced Pidgin commentary and vibrant in- studio analysis that brings every kick, tackle, and goal vividly to life. Whether in English on Nigeria Info or in rich, colourful Pidgin on Wazobia FM, football fans will be closer to the action than ever before.

Serge Noujaim, CEO of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info & Kids FM, said:

Football is more than just a sport, it’s a passion that unites Nigerians across every community. With this renewed deal, we’re proud to continue giving fans the front-row experience they deserve, whether in English or Pidgin, from the most trusted voices in the game.

Femi Obong-Daniels, General Manager of the stations, added:

From the drama of the title race to the tension of the relegation battle, no other platform will tell the story of the Premier League quite like we will. The combination of Nigeria Info’s English commentary and Wazobia FM’s Pidgin coverage means every fan is included in the conversation.

Commenting on the partnership, Will Morley, Head of Distribution Partnerships at talkSPORT said:

This season is set to be full of excitement; Liverpool can retain thetitle? talkSPORT is excited to renew our partnership with Nigeria Info & Wazobia FM to bring live audio commentary of the English Premier League coverage to Nigerian fans.

With the EPL’s global appeal and the Premier League season drawing record audiences year after year, this partnership offers an unprecedented opportunity for advertisers to connect with the widest and most passionate sports audience in Nigeria.

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities, contact Nigeria Info or Wazobia FM today and put your brand where the passion lives.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Nigeria Info