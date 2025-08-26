From Your Kitchen to Your Dance Floor: How Power Oil is Making Health Cool Again

Cooking oil is often seen as nothing more than what goes into the pot. For many Nigerians, the main concern is price and whether it will last till the end of the month. Power Oil, however, raises a different question: “What if oil could also fuel a healthier lifestyle?”

With its new Certified Healthy, Certified Fit movement, Power Oil is rewriting the story. It is saying:

The stew you cook with Power Oil Lite is Certified Healthy. And the steps you dance at an owambe, the jogging you squeeze in before work, or the thousand little Lagos treks you do daily are Certified Fit.

Health, in the most Nigerian way possible — no pressure, no unrealistic fitness demands, just real life fueled by smarter choices. The brand is introducing lifestyle touchpoints that go beyond adverts, from fitness-inspired pop-ups in malls to music-and-movement parties where health feels like fun, World Heart Day events, and the annual WalkHeartOn that brings Nigerians together.

In a category often seen as ordinary, Power Oil is shaping culture. It is shifting oil from a basic kitchen commodity to a lifestyle symbol, one that can be worn with pride: Certified Healthy, Certified Fit.

And that may be the most important part. In a country where people walk, hustle, dance, and laugh their way through challenges, this approach makes health not just aspirational but proudly Nigerian.

Sponsored Content