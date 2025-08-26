Rotimi Pedro Steps In as NTA’s New DG: Here’s the Scoop

Rotimi Pedro has formally assumed office as the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The presidency announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, noting that Pedro, a Lagos native, brings over 30 years of experience in broadcasting, sports rights, and media consulting. He previously held leadership roles at Bloomberg Television Africa and is widely recognised for his contributions to media innovation.

Speaking after taking over the leadership of the state broadcaster, Pedro pledged to reposition the NTA as a truly national platform, promising change in programming, technology adoption, and audience engagement.

“The NTA will reflect the diversity, energy, and aspirations of Nigerians at home and abroad. We are here to strengthen trust, rebuild relevance, and ensure the authority competes credibly on the global stage,” he said.

Alongside Pedro’s appointment, Tinubu also named Karimah Bello from Katsina State as Executive Director of Marketing, Stella Din from Plateau State as Executive Director of News, and Sophia Mohammed from Adamawa State as Managing Director of NTA Enterprises Limited.

According to the presidency, all the appointments take immediate effect and underscore Tinubu’s “commitment to strengthening national broadcasting as a platform for unity, cohesion, and soft diplomacy.”

Sponsored Content