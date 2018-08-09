BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

South African Rapper ProKid is Dead 💔

09.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Multiple award winning South African rapper Linda Mkhize popularly known as ProKid is dead. The legendary rapper died on Wednesday night after suffering severe seizures. He was 37.

Times Live disclosed that ProKid’s family released a statement early Thursday morning, their first since he passed on.

An excerpt of the statement reads:

The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid … passed away on Wednesday. He suffered a severe seizure attack while visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 8.38pm…Further details will be furnished as soon as his family has gathered.” The grieving family have also asked for privacy during this trying time.

Following his shocking demise, fans and celebrities have poured out tributes via social media.

See some tweets:

https://twitter.com/OskidoIBelieve/status/1027434238755438593

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija