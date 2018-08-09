South African Rapper ProKid is Dead 💔

Multiple award winning South African rapper Linda Mkhize popularly known as ProKid is dead. The legendary rapper died on Wednesday night after suffering severe seizures. He was 37.

Times Live disclosed that ProKid’s family released a statement early Thursday morning, their first since he passed on.

An excerpt of the statement reads:

The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid … passed away on Wednesday. He suffered a severe seizure attack while visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 8.38pm…Further details will be furnished as soon as his family has gathered.” The grieving family have also asked for privacy during this trying time.

Following his shocking demise, fans and celebrities have poured out tributes via social media.

See some tweets:

REST IN PEACE TO ONE OF THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT. Gave me my break as a producer, gave me my break as an artist … There will never be another PRO. ❤️ … shocking. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 8, 2018

RIP PRO, ONE OF MY FAVOURITE LOCAL ARTISTS I GREW UP ON AND A PIONEER IN THE GAME. YOUR CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE SA HIP HOP GAME WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED. PROKID FOREVER 🙏🌷🌋 #RIPPROKID pic.twitter.com/Tknlc8DZmR — inja ye game🔪 (@NTATEphele) August 9, 2018