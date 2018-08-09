Building Up Self Esteem & Confidence in Kids! Sign Your Kids Up for Mentorship Sessions with Banky W, Sasha P at the Dynamic 2018 Summer Camp

Rue14 Studios is offering parents the perfect opportunity to make this summer holiday productive for their kids. Sign up for the Dynamic 2018 Summer Camp at Rue14 Studios. We are offering an 8 week program that will build up the confidence and self-esteem of every child and refine their talents in drama, dance and the arts. Each week will feature a different theme which will be communicated to you at the beginning of the week.

Your children will learn the basics of performance and art. They will work toward a public showcase and art exhibition which will take place on the last day of camp, August 31st 2018, where all they have learned through out camp will be presented.

Summer Camp Details:

Date: Monday, 2nd July – Friday, 31st August, 2018

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Venue: 16 Africa Lane, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

To register for the summer camp, please click here

Public showcase and exhibition: Friday, August 31st, 2018. 2pm

Age Group:

Dramatots: 3 1/2 – 5

Dramatists: 6 – 9

Dramazons: 10- 14

FEE: N30,000 weekly

Account Details: Rue14 Studios, 0215829392, GTBank [Reference child(ren)’s name]

Please note that on Friday evenings there will be a mixer for teenagers between the ages of 13 – 17 where various topics ranging from self confidence to social media, depression, addiction, toxic relationships, sexual activity, body dysmorphia, self esteem, peer pressure, academic expectations and so much more will be discussed with a wide variety of speakers such as Adebola Williams, IK Osakioduwa, Banky W, Sasha P, Foluso Gbadamosi and several others.

This Friday, 3rd of August 2018 from 4pm – 6pm, Bovi and Lala Akindoju are our guest speakers.

Admission is FREE!!! To register, simply call 08095165131 or email [email protected].

