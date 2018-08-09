Building Up Self Esteem & Confidence in Kids! Sign Your Kids Up for Mentorship Sessions with Banky W, Sasha P at the Dynamic 2018 Summer Camp

Rue14 Studios is offering parents the perfect opportunity to make this summer holiday productive for their kids. Sign up for the Dynamic 2018 Summer Camp at Rue14 Studios. We are offering an 8 week program that will build up the confidence and self-esteem of every child and refine their talents in drama, dance and the arts. Each week will feature a different theme which will be communicated to you at the beginning of the week.
Your children will learn the basics of performance and art. They will work toward a public showcase and art exhibition which will take place on the last day of camp, August 31st 2018, where all they have learned through out camp will be presented.
Summer Camp Details:
Date: Monday, 2nd July – Friday, 31st August, 2018
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Venue: 16 Africa Lane, off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
To register for the summer camp, please click here
Public showcase and exhibition: Friday, August 31st, 2018. 2pm
Age Group:
Dramatots: 3 1/2 – 5
Dramatists: 6 – 9
Dramazons: 10- 14
FEE: N30,000 weekly
Account Details: Rue14 Studios, 0215829392, GTBank [Reference child(ren)’s name]
Please note that on Friday evenings there will be a mixer for teenagers between the ages of 13 – 17 where various topics ranging from self confidence to social media, depression, addiction, toxic relationships, sexual activity, body dysmorphia, self esteem, peer pressure, academic expectations and so much more will be discussed with a wide variety of speakers such as Adebola Williams, IK Osakioduwa, Banky W, Sasha P, Foluso Gbadamosi and several others.
This Friday, 3rd of August 2018 from 4pm – 6pm, Bovi and Lala Akindoju are our guest speakers.
Admission is FREE!!! To register, simply call 08095165131 or email [email protected].
————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content
i see Banky is on full hustling mode and trying to re-brand himself as some motivational and inspirational role model.
and i see all this “summer camps” are looking for new ways to make quick money. If you as a parent feels the need to enroll your child for this program, then you have failed as a parent.
@ajankolokolo very subjective comment!
Not necessarily ! This can be done without neglecting the other. No parental failure in that. The question is, how well do you know what this mentors stand for in accordance to what the parent what their children to stand for. You also need to separate skill from content. Content can be built at home, skill can be gotten outside it.