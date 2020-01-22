Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: Love Fashion? Then You Should Definitely Check Out The Stories On BN Style Now!

Style

Latasha Ngwube’s First Red Carpet Look of The New Decade Is One Of Her Most Fabulous Yet

Music Scoop Style

Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine "Rihannazine"

Style

Daala Oruwari Just Wore Completely See-Through Pants on the Red Carpet

Scoop Style

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Still Surprised by How “We Should All Be Feminists” became a Fashion Statement

Style

10 Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards We'll Be Talking About All Week

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Your Proof That #BBNaija's Diane Came, Saw & Slayed at the "Legend of Inikpi" Movie Premiere

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Style

Emmy Kasbit shows off the Beauty of Culture With this Arochukwu inspired Collection

Beauty Style

Cee-C is Breaking New Grounds as she covers La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Style

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians,

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

