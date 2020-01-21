Connect with us

Latasha Ngwube's First Red Carpet Look of The New Decade Is One Of Her Most Fabulous Yet

Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine "Rihannazine"

Daala Oruwari Just Wore Completely See-Through Pants on the Red Carpet

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Still Surprised by How “We Should All Be Feminists” became a Fashion Statement

10 Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards We'll Be Talking About All Week

Your Proof That #BBNaija's Diane Came, Saw & Slayed at the "Legend of Inikpi" Movie Premiere

BN Pick Your Fave: Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Egwurube in Lanre DaSilva Ajayi

Emmy Kasbit shows off the Beauty of Culture With this Arochukwu inspired Collection

Cee-C is Breaking New Grounds as she covers La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Toke Makinwa Just Put Your Search For The Perfect Date Night Inspo To Rest

BellaNaija Style

As always, Latasha Ngwube came through with an inventive interpretation of the event in her signature  curvy style.

As the theme of the event was ‘Badass’ we think she translated the theme admirably, with  a fun @nolly.babes vibe , and an extra pop of glam via her bold lip colour and play on texture with the PVC beret, sequins and fringe.

Mixing it up further with statement reflective sunnies and Fila sneakers completed her look, along with matching diamante jewelry.

