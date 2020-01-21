Latasha Ngwube’s First Red Carpet Look of The New Decade Is One Of Her Most Fabulous Yet

As always, Latasha Ngwube came through with an inventive interpretation of the event in her signature curvy style.

As the theme of the event was ‘Badass’ we think she translated the theme admirably, with a fun @nolly.babes vibe , and an extra pop of glam via her bold lip colour and play on texture with the PVC beret, sequins and fringe.

Mixing it up further with statement reflective sunnies and Fila sneakers completed her look, along with matching diamante jewelry.