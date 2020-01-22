Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 320

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 320

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Y&H2020 Makeup @glam_drop Earrings and accessories @sacollectionz Silk and mesh @naemscollection Henna @henna_girl.ng Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches Photographer @trend_studios

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@toosweetannangh

#AsoEbiBella

@valerieassil Dress @gigisignature #thejay2020

@the1andonly_aiza for #kukuabouteni

@belzkim_ #kayyad2.0 Congratulations @mz_kkc Dress @barbararichard_ Gele @sosoph24

@alimah 📷 @fogosrazzi

@etengprecious in @wofysnazwears

@seyivodi

Photo by @michaelbolajiphotography

@yeteah Dress @house_of_felicidad_clothing Makeup @Tades_beauty

Bride- @iam_cezinny Makeup- @nominee_artistry Hair- @makeupbymakie Decor- @donnydaveeventsplus outfit- @mira_buka George- @george_by_ruverodesigns Photography- @lexisweddings

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for #fandh2020 || 🌺@sh_leema . Planner @maitredevents Makeup @rjtmakeuppro Outfit @esbysal Hanna @henna_girl.ng MC @ayulah

@mecuryqueen

@thechy_brand for #tllovestory2020 Dress- @mariebabs MUA- @ayinkeh

Dresses by @officialazya

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for #TnkLove2020 Photography and Video @klalafilms @klalafilms Asooke designer @bouderieapparel Mua @m17signature Beads @moyindaves Fan @fibeads

@kie_kie__ Dress- @accostcollection Fabric- @fabricsbyaeesha

@deola_damilolashitta Dress @sheyeoladejo Styling @derinfromisaleeko Photography @felixcrown MakeUp @temmyforsure

Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics

@kehney Outfit- @feferitydesignsbykehney Makeup & turban by @feferityfaces

Dress- @stylebysai

Makeup @romatouchofbeauty

@serwaaamihere Dress- @sima_brew || @oh_my_hairr

#dthitch20 Congratulations @debowale.a Dress @sarabellcoutureng Makeup @makeupbymoladehh Hair @malliaworld .

Dress, Makeup, & Photography- @kingaiyeh

#AsoEbiBella

@i_am_donnaa

@lizzy_josh

@madeinnigeria89

Dress- @lueur___

@kunleremiofficial || #AsoEbiBella Outfit @eyotalo Photography by @teehoodone

@omowunmi_dada Ankara blazer @litmari_quimica

@mrsivorycoast

@iamkingrudy in @amdiddyy

@heyfatou

@cire.traore

Outfit @ebelebrown

Kids!

@mayson_royd

#AsoEbiBella Photo by @poshclick Makeup and Turban @beautycookstudio

Photo- @benkiruthi

@rere.obaisi

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

