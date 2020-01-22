AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 320

Y&H2020 Makeup @glam_drop Earrings and accessories @sacollectionz Silk and mesh @naemscollection Henna @henna_girl.ng Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches Photographer @trend_studios
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@toosweetannangh
#AsoEbiBella
@valerieassil Dress @gigisignature #thejay2020
@the1andonly_aiza for #kukuabouteni
@belzkim_ #kayyad2.0 Congratulations @mz_kkc Dress @barbararichard_ Gele @sosoph24
@alimah 📷 @fogosrazzi
@etengprecious in @wofysnazwears
@seyivodi
Photo by @michaelbolajiphotography
@yeteah Dress @house_of_felicidad_clothing Makeup @Tades_beauty
Bride- @iam_cezinny Makeup- @nominee_artistry Hair- @makeupbymakie Decor- @donnydaveeventsplus outfit- @mira_buka George- @george_by_ruverodesigns Photography- @lexisweddings
Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for #fandh2020 || 🌺@sh_leema . Planner @maitredevents Makeup @rjtmakeuppro Outfit @esbysal Hanna @henna_girl.ng MC @ayulah
@mecuryqueen
@thechy_brand for #tllovestory2020 Dress- @mariebabs MUA- @ayinkeh
Dresses by @officialazya
Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for #TnkLove2020 Photography and Video @klalafilms @klalafilms Asooke designer @bouderieapparel Mua @m17signature Beads @moyindaves Fan @fibeads
@kie_kie__ Dress- @accostcollection Fabric- @fabricsbyaeesha
@deola_damilolashitta Dress @sheyeoladejo Styling @derinfromisaleeko Photography @felixcrown MakeUp @temmyforsure
Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics
@kehney Outfit- @feferitydesignsbykehney Makeup & turban by @feferityfaces
Dress- @stylebysai
Makeup @romatouchofbeauty
@serwaaamihere Dress- @sima_brew || @oh_my_hairr
#dthitch20 Congratulations @debowale.a Dress @sarabellcoutureng Makeup @makeupbymoladehh Hair @malliaworld .
Dress, Makeup, & Photography- @kingaiyeh
#AsoEbiBella
@i_am_donnaa
@lizzy_josh
@madeinnigeria89
Dress- @lueur___
@kunleremiofficial || #AsoEbiBella Outfit @eyotalo Photography by @teehoodone
@omowunmi_dada Ankara blazer @litmari_quimica
@mrsivorycoast
@iamkingrudy in @amdiddyy
@heyfatou
@cire.traore
Outfit @ebelebrown
Kids!
@mayson_royd
#AsoEbiBella Photo by @poshclick Makeup and Turban @beautycookstudio
Photo- @benkiruthi
@rere.obaisi
