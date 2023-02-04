LagosCityMarathon2023: Edwin Kibet is the First Person to Cross the Finish Line

Connect with us

Kenyan long-distance runner Edwin Kibet is the winner of the 42-kilometer 2023 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Kibet crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 8 seconds.

The 42-kilometer marathon event commenced from the National Stadium, Surulere, and finished at Eko Atlantic.

Edwin Kibet will be leaving with the grand prize of $50,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $40,000 and $30,000, respectively.

 

