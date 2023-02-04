Scoop
#LagosCityMarathon2023: Edwin Kibet is the First Person to Cross the Finish Line
Kenyan long-distance runner Edwin Kibet is the winner of the 42-kilometer 2023 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
Kibet crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 8 seconds.
The 42-kilometer marathon event commenced from the National Stadium, Surulere, and finished at Eko Atlantic.
Edwin Kibet will be leaving with the grand prize of $50,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $40,000 and $30,000, respectively.
It was a grueling race but Koech Kibet stood tall, pushed through, and persevered, finishing strong at 2:14:08.👏🏼#PushTheLimit#MakeItCount#RunForMore#ABLCM2023 pic.twitter.com/zVPa6v9zGj
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 4, 2023
This is what winning looks like!
Emerging victorious are our winners, (L-R);
Bernard Sang (Kenya)🥉
Edwin Kibet (Kenya)🥇
Dekeba Tafa (Ethiopia)🥈#PushTheLimit#RunForMore#ABLCM2023 pic.twitter.com/6wMLbmz60X
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 4, 2023