Ethiopia’s Alemeneshi Hereha Guta wins #LagosCityMarathon2023 Female Category

Alemeneshi Hereha Guta from Ethiopia is the first woman to cross the finish line at the 42-kilometer 2023 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Guta, who finished in second place behind her compatriot Dagne Siranesh Yirga in last year’s event, came out strong to cross the finish line in 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 36 seconds.

The marathon started at the National Stadium in Surulere and stretched all the way to Eko Atlantic City along the Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

Guta will be leaving with a whopping sum of $50,000, while the runners-up (Urisa Kebebe Chala, Ethiopia) and second runners-up (Naomi Mayo, Kenya) will bag $40,000 and $30,000, respectively.

