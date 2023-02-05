Tems Looked Incredibly Chic in White at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

The Roc Nation Brunch is always one of the most anticipated events before the Grammy Awards, and this year was no different.

On Saturday, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted music’s biggest stars, moguls, and entrepreneurs across the black community, from Kelly Rowland to Teyana Taylor, and even our very own multi-award winner, Tems.

Other guests we spotted included Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, Offset, DJ Khaled, Lil’ Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Lil’ Baby, and many others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeds (@deedsmagazine)