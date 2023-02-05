Tems Looked Incredibly Chic in White at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Connect with us

The Roc Nation Brunch is always one of the most anticipated events before the Grammy Awards, and this year was no different.

On Saturday, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted music’s biggest stars, moguls, and entrepreneurs across the black community, from Kelly Rowland to Teyana Taylor, and even our very own multi-award winner, Tems.

Other guests we spotted included Anitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, Offset, DJ Khaled, Lil’ Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Lil’ Baby, and many others.

 

