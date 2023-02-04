Connect with us

New Music: Diamond Platnumz - Zuwena

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has released a new single titled “Zuwena.”

The renowned vocalist has been a busy bird this new year with collaborations and solo projects. On this track, Diamond Platnumz tells a heavily poignant story of loss, pain, grief, family, and life. The video, which is set against the countryside, features the singer combining his acting skills and famed vocal prowess to tell the evocative story.

Zuwena was produced by Lizer Classic, and the video was directed by Ivan Created.

Stream here.

Watch the official video below:

