Connect with us

Music

Lojay starts the year off with “MOTO” | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Skiibii - Back To Sender

Music

Blaqbonez drops “Breaking the Yoke of Love” featuring Chiké & Raybekah

BN TV Music

DJ Neptune links up with Ruger for “Bienvenue”

Features Music Nollywood

From "Happy Mumu" to "Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)"... 5 Times Stanley Okorie's Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Phyno - Pounds and Dollars

Music

New Music + Video: Wande Coal feat. Olamide - Kpe Paso

Music Scoop

TAKE NOTE! All the Dates for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour 2023

Music

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema on "Mercedes”

Events Movies & TV Music

Wizkid, Trevor Noah, Olianna & Olivia top Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nomination List

Music

Lojay starts the year off with “MOTO” | Listen on BN

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Nigerian music sensation Lojay has released his highly anticipated single “MOTO.”

The singer announced the release of the song on his official Instagram page with the caption, “I have waited so long to share this moment with you! “MOTO OUT NOW 🌹🥀”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lojay (@lojaymusic)

“MOTO” is Lojay’s first song of the year and track 3 off his forthcoming Gangster Romantic EP. The song was produced by Lojay and The Elements.

Listen:

Watch the official video below:

Stream “MOTO” here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Nigerians are Buying Naira Notes with Naira Notes! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving
css.php