Lojay starts the year off with “MOTO” | Listen on BN

Nigerian music sensation Lojay has released his highly anticipated single “MOTO.”

The singer announced the release of the song on his official Instagram page with the caption, “I have waited so long to share this moment with you! “MOTO OUT NOW 🌹🥀”

“MOTO” is Lojay’s first song of the year and track 3 off his forthcoming Gangster Romantic EP. The song was produced by Lojay and The Elements.





Stream “MOTO” here.