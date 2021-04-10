LagosCityMarathon2021 | ...And the Winner is Emmanuel Naebei

Emmanuel Naebei from Kenya is the winner of the 42-kilometre 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds. Last year, Kenya’s David Barmaasi Tumo won the Lagos City Marathon in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

The 42km race commenced from the National Stadium, Surulere, and finished at Eko Atlantic.

He will be leaving with a whopping $30,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $20,000 and $15,000 respectively.

See the moment he won:

We have crossed the 1 hour mark. And the top runners, led by kit number 9, are currently on the Osborne Road stretch. 🏃🏾‍♂️ #StrongerTogether #ABLCM2021 pic.twitter.com/V88PHnSTmZ — Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021

1 hour, 56 minutes in. Kit number 9, Emmanuel from Kenya is leading the pack. He has passed 1004. Will a record be broken today? #StrongerTogether #ABLCM2021 pic.twitter.com/RQ40kpnsoQ — Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021

He must arrive the finish line in 14 minutes, if he must break the record that was set last year. Can he? #ABLCM2021 #StrongerTogether https://t.co/B59KtmmreH — Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021