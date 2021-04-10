Scoop
#LagosCityMarathon2021 | …And the Winner is Emmanuel Naebei
Emmanuel Naebei from Kenya is the winner of the 42-kilometre 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds. Last year, Kenya’s David Barmaasi Tumo won the Lagos City Marathon in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.
The 42km race commenced from the National Stadium, Surulere, and finished at Eko Atlantic.
He will be leaving with a whopping $30,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $20,000 and $15,000 respectively.
See the moment he won:
We have crossed the 1 hour mark. And the top runners, led by kit number 9, are currently on the Osborne Road stretch. 🏃🏾♂️ #StrongerTogether #ABLCM2021 pic.twitter.com/V88PHnSTmZ
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021
1 hour, 56 minutes in. Kit number 9, Emmanuel from Kenya is leading the pack. He has passed 1004. Will a record be broken today? #StrongerTogether #ABLCM2021 pic.twitter.com/RQ40kpnsoQ
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021
He must arrive the finish line in 14 minutes, if he must break the record that was set last year. Can he? #ABLCM2021 #StrongerTogether https://t.co/B59KtmmreH
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021
2:11:37. Alexa play me Champion by Fireboy #ABLCM2021 #StrongerTogether 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/W7YfpbrxbL
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021
Joy? Relief? Gratitude? Can you guess what is going through Emmanuel Naibei’s mind right now? #StrongerTogether #ABLCM2021 pic.twitter.com/oWeQkT6YQo
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) April 10, 2021