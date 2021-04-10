LagosCityMarathon2021 | ...And the Winner is Emmanuel Naebei

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Emmanuel Naebei Wins the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Emmanuel Naebei from Kenya is the winner of the 42-kilometre 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds. Last year, Kenya’s David Barmaasi Tumo won the Lagos City Marathon in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

Emmanuel Naebei

The 42km race commenced from the National Stadium, Surulere, and finished at Eko Atlantic.

He will be leaving with a whopping $30,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $20,000 and $15,000 respectively.

See the moment he won:

