Connect with us

Events

We Have A Winner! David Barmasai Tumo Wins the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Events

Say Her Name! Kenya's Sharon Jemutai Cherop is the First Woman to Finish the Lagos City Marathon

Events

#LagosCityMarathon: Kefas Williams is the First Nigerian to Cross the Finish Line!

Events

#LagosCityMarathon2020: Here's How You Can Get Around the Closed Roads during the Marathon

Events Promotions

RCCG Region 1 invites You to 'Outpouring 2020', a City-Wide Crusade with Pastor E.A Adeboye | February 9th

Events Movies & TV

Essence Black Women in Hollywood was a Celebration of Excellence | Check Out the Honorees

Events Scoop

Check Out Nike's Official Unveiling of the New Super Eagles Kit with Drake & Virgil Abloh

Events

Denrele Edun, Idia Aisien, Timini were spotted at the 'Birds of Prey' Premiere & they came prepared 👍🏾

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Genevieve Nnaji was a Star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Events Promotions

Register to find out how to become a Permanent Resident in Germany at the Apt Insights Consulting Workshop| April 4th

Events

We Have A Winner! David Barmasai Tumo Wins the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

BellaNaija Features

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You wouldn’t be wrong to call David Barmaasi Tumo the slayer of the 2020 Lagos Marathon 42-kilometre race. He not only won the race, he also set a new record!

Image

He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds – a new record for the race. Last year, Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Legese won the Lagos City Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, and finished at Eko Atlantic.

31-year-old David is a Kenyan long-distance runner who specializes in marathon running. He has a personal best of 2:07:18 hours and came fifth at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics.

He will be leaving Lagos with a whopping $50,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Image

See the moment he won:

More photos from the 42km Lagos Marathon race:

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php