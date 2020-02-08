We Have A Winner! David Barmasai Tumo Wins the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

You wouldn’t be wrong to call David Barmaasi Tumo the slayer of the 2020 Lagos Marathon 42-kilometre race. He not only won the race, he also set a new record!

He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds – a new record for the race. Last year, Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Legese won the Lagos City Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, and finished at Eko Atlantic.

31-year-old David is a Kenyan long-distance runner who specializes in marathon running. He has a personal best of 2:07:18 hours and came fifth at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics.

He will be leaving Lagos with a whopping $50,000, while the runners-up and second runners-up will bag $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

See the moment he won:

He’s won! David Barmasai Tumo wins the Lagos City Marathon! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/acPOSNGCAH — Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020

More photos from the 42km Lagos Marathon race: