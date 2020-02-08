LagosCityMarathon: Kefas Williams is the First Nigerian to Cross the Finish Line!

We have a Nigerian champion!

Kefas Williams has emerged the first Nigerian to cross the finish line at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

Kefas, from Warri, is a long distance runner with a personal best of 2:33:57 hours. He finished the 2018 Lagos City Marathon as the third Nigerian to cross the finish line at 2:58:01 hours.

As the first Nigerian to cross the finish line, Kefas will be rewarded with ₦3 million.

Big congratulations to him!