Say Her Name! Kenya’s Sharon Jemutai Cherop is the First Woman to Finish the Lagos City Marathon

The Kenyans did not come to play at the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Sharon Jemutai Cherop is the first woman to cross the Lagos City Marathon finish line, joining her compatriot Barmasai Tumo who finished first place.

She finished in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 38 seconds.

Sharon is a Kenyan long-distance runner who specializes in the marathon. She won a bronze medal at the age of sixteen in the 5000 meters at the World Junior Championships. She was the bronze medal winner in the marathon at the 2011 World Championships in Athletics and won the Boston Marathon in 2012.

Nothing, they say, beats the feel of victory.

