Events
More Than A Race! See the Celebrities That Performed at the Lagos City Marathon
When Access Bank promised Nigerians a marathon that will be more than just a race, we knew we were in for some thrill.
Teni was the first to perform on the Lagos City Marathon stage to the excitement of everyone present.
Well, we said it’s #MoreThanARace, right? @TeniEntertainer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QaZtiGcHeA
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
Reminisce was 🔥
Reminisce. #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/nnahrbLjdC
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
Dr Sid proves he wasn’t only a good entertainer, but he was also fit
From running the 10km marathon to performing on the #LagosCityMarathon stage, @IamDrSID is illimitable. #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/zNMyn5S0uh
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
Who knew you could win a million Naira if you got the crowd chanting ‘Access Bank’?
His name is Pelumi. He got everyone screaming Access Bank. He went home with N1million and a phone from @IamReminisce. The #LagosMarathon is #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/ndPP2S2ioD
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
…And to wrap it up Ladies and Gents, Davido!!
Waiting for @davido like 😃#RunLagos #AccessBankLagosCityMarathon #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/7d9v57SN1t
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
And to round up performances, ladies and gentlemen, @davido!! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/fTrcoGZg57
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020