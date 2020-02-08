More Than A Race! See the Celebrities That Performed at the Lagos City Marathon

Connect with us

When Access Bank promised Nigerians a marathon that will be more than just a race, we knew we were in for some thrill.

Teni was the first to perform on the Lagos City Marathon stage to the excitement of everyone present.

 

Image

Image

Reminisce was 🔥

 

Image Image

 

Dr Sid proves he wasn’t only a good entertainer, but he was also fit

Image

Image

Who knew you could win a million Naira if you got the crowd chanting ‘Access Bank’?

…And to wrap it up Ladies and Gents, Davido!!

Image

Image

Image

