Connect with us

Career Events

Social Media Week Lagos: Make it a Date with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Joey Akan, Do2dtun, Jola Ayeye at BellaNaija's Special Panel Session

Career Events

Social Media Week Lagos: Sisi Yemmie, Amin S.K. Ameen, Niyi Ademoroti can't Wait to Join You at Our "Creating Stories that Connect with Your Community" Masterclass

Career Features

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Career Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

Career Features Inspired

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features Inspired

Tomie Balogun: Five Tips For Millennials to Gain Financial Independence

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Bright Jaja, through iCreate Africa, is Rebranding Technical Skills & Bridging the Skills Gap in the Continent

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Use Technology to Expand Your Client Base

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: How I Navigated the Professional Space as a Teenager in Nigeria

Career

Social Media Week Lagos: Make it a Date with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Joey Akan, Do2dtun, Jola Ayeye at BellaNaija’s Special Panel Session

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Social media is supposed to be fun, you will agree. Users should be more human in their interactions. We’ve put together a powerful panel discussion “How to be Human: Social Media is supposed to be Fun” at Social Media Week Lagos to show you how.

Date: Tuesday, February 25th, 2020
Time: 1pm – 2pm
Venue: NXT/Tech Stage

Meet our speakers…

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

  • BellaNaija Head of Content and Digital Ventures Lagos, Nigeria

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe started off as an editorial assistant in the events and entertainment department of BellaNaija and in less than 5 years she has become the Head of Content and Digital Ventures. At the age of 28. She has helped give a youthful new vibe to the content on the BellaNaija website and grow social media presence with 1.5 Million followers on Twitter, over 1 million Instagram and so on. She tirelessly looks for how BellaNaija can innovate.

Joey Akan

  • UMG Journalist Lagos, Nigeria

Joey Akan is a multi-award winning journalist, writer, A&R, and Media Consultant. He is a writer, broadcaster, host, public relations consultant and commentator on current affairs, including African music, Urban pop culture, politics, sport, race, gender, and sexuality.

Joey holds a degree in Biochemistry. A multi-award-winning writer and music journalist, he spent over 5 years as the Music Editor of Pulse Nigeria, where he led a team of creatives at the Pulse Entertainment Desk.

He’s written on a variety of topics for the music industry, including investigations into the music distribution business, Africa, its sounds, and the culture of music. Joey, through his several years in the Entertainment industry and pop culture experience, has acted as a consultant for major record labels, actors, musicians and creatives with carefully-tailored advice on their A&R, communications and promotion strategies

Do2dtun

  • Cool FM On-Air Personality

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode is an MC, Hypeman, on-air personality, video jockey, actor and media entrepreneur. He is also known as Do2dTun (pronounced D-O-To-The-T-U-N). He is a super energetic hype man and dancer, hence he is regarded as The Energy Gad. The Energy Gad brand is known across the African continent, even very much so amongst Africans in the diaspora. Do2dtun is the host of the Midday Oasis on Cool FM, the biggest radio station in the country.

Jola Ayeye

  • Producer, Salt & Truth

Jola is a scriptwriter and content creator based in Lagos, Nigeria. She is also one half of the popular social commentary and pop culture podcast “I Said What I Said”. You can talk to her about storytelling, politics, content creation and fiction.

To register for this panel session, click HERE.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php