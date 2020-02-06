Social Media Week Lagos: Make it a Date with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Joey Akan, Do2dtun, Jola Ayeye at BellaNaija’s Special Panel Session

Social media is supposed to be fun, you will agree. Users should be more human in their interactions. We’ve put together a powerful panel discussion “How to be Human: Social Media is supposed to be Fun” at Social Media Week Lagos to show you how.

Date: Tuesday, February 25th, 2020

Time: 1pm – 2pm

Venue: NXT/Tech Stage

Meet our speakers…

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

BellaNaija Head of Content and Digital Ventures Lagos, Nigeria

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe started off as an editorial assistant in the events and entertainment department of BellaNaija and in less than 5 years she has become the Head of Content and Digital Ventures. At the age of 28. She has helped give a youthful new vibe to the content on the BellaNaija website and grow social media presence with 1.5 Million followers on Twitter, over 1 million Instagram and so on. She tirelessly looks for how BellaNaija can innovate.

Joey Akan

UMG Journalist Lagos, Nigeria

Joey Akan is a multi-award winning journalist, writer, A&R, and Media Consultant. He is a writer, broadcaster, host, public relations consultant and commentator on current affairs, including African music, Urban pop culture, politics, sport, race, gender, and sexuality.

Joey holds a degree in Biochemistry. A multi-award-winning writer and music journalist, he spent over 5 years as the Music Editor of Pulse Nigeria, where he led a team of creatives at the Pulse Entertainment Desk.

He’s written on a variety of topics for the music industry, including investigations into the music distribution business, Africa, its sounds, and the culture of music. Joey, through his several years in the Entertainment industry and pop culture experience, has acted as a consultant for major record labels, actors, musicians and creatives with carefully-tailored advice on their A&R, communications and promotion strategies

Do2dtun

Cool FM On-Air Personality

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode is an MC, Hypeman, on-air personality, video jockey, actor and media entrepreneur. He is also known as Do2dTun (pronounced D-O-To-The-T-U-N). He is a super energetic hype man and dancer, hence he is regarded as The Energy Gad. The Energy Gad brand is known across the African continent, even very much so amongst Africans in the diaspora. Do2dtun is the host of the Midday Oasis on Cool FM, the biggest radio station in the country.

Jola Ayeye

Producer, Salt & Truth

Jola is a scriptwriter and content creator based in Lagos, Nigeria. She is also one half of the popular social commentary and pop culture podcast “I Said What I Said”. You can talk to her about storytelling, politics, content creation and fiction.

To register for this panel session, click HERE.