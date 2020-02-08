Genevieve Nnaji had an Eventful Week in Hollywood | Let’s Take You Through

On Friday we spotted Genevieve Nnaji looking a star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon. But her week has continued to be eventful since then

Just after the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, Genevieve headed to the Vanity Fair and Lancome Women in Hollywood celebration, where she, again, dazzled.

On Friday, the producer/actress headed to the 13th Annual Women in Film Female Oscar Nominees Party, joining stars like Lulu Wang, Mj Rodriguez, Idina Menzel.

Still on Friday, Genevieve was also at the Essence House: Hollywood Edition event, where she spoke on a panel about “Global Collaboration” in Hollywood with producers Euzhan Palcy and Gina Yashere .