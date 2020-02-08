Genevieve Nnaji had an Eventful Week in Hollywood | Let’s Take You Through

On Friday we spotted Genevieve Nnaji looking a star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon. But her week has continued to be eventful since then
Just after the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, Genevieve headed to the Vanity Fair and Lancome Women in Hollywood celebration, where she, again, dazzled.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood celebration at Soho House on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)
On Friday, the producer/actress headed to the 13th Annual Women in Film Female Oscar Nominees Party, joining stars like Lulu Wang, Mj Rodriguez, Idina Menzel.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Still on Friday, Genevieve was also at the Essence House: Hollywood Edition event, where she spoke on a panel about “Global Collaboration” in Hollywood with producers Euzhan Palcy and Gina Yashere .
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Director/Producer Genevieve Nnaji poses backstage during ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition at NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Cori Murray, Director of Entertainment for Essence, Director/Producer Euzhan Palcy, Director/Producer Genevieve Nnaji and Comedian/Producer Gina Yashere speak on a panel during ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition at NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)