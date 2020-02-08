Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji had an Eventful Week in Hollywood | Let's Take You Through

Events News

All the Interesting Moments from Lagos City Marathon 2020

Career Events

Social Media Week Lagos: Make it a Date with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Joey Akan, Khafi Kareem, Do2dtun, Jola Ayeye at BellaNaija's Special Panel Session

Events Music

More Than A Race! See the Celebrities That Performed at the Lagos City Marathon

Events

Say Her Name! Kenya's Sharon Jemutai Cherop is the First Woman to Finish the Lagos City Marathon

Events

#LagosCityMarathon: Kefas Williams is the First Nigerian to Cross the Finish Line!

Events

We Have A Winner! David Barmasai Tumo Wins the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Events

#LagosCityMarathon2020: Here's How You Can Get Around the Closed Roads during the Marathon

Events Promotions

RCCG Region 1 invites You to 'Outpouring 2020', a City-Wide Crusade with Pastor E.A Adeboye | February 9th

Events Movies & TV

Essence Black Women in Hollywood was a Celebration of Excellence | Check Out the Honorees

Events

Genevieve Nnaji had an Eventful Week in Hollywood | Let’s Take You Through

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Friday we spotted Genevieve Nnaji looking a star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon. But her week has continued to be eventful since then

Just after the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, Genevieve headed to the Vanity Fair and Lancome Women in Hollywood celebration, where she, again, dazzled.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood celebration at Soho House on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

On Friday, the producer/actress headed to the 13th Annual Women in Film Female Oscar Nominees Party, joining stars like Lulu WangMj RodriguezIdina Menzel.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Still on Friday, Genevieve was also at the Essence House: Hollywood Edition event, where she spoke on a panel about “Global Collaboration” in Hollywood with producers Euzhan Palcy and Gina Yashere .

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Director/Producer Genevieve Nnaji poses backstage during ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition at NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Cori Murray, Director of Entertainment for Essence, Director/Producer Euzhan Palcy, Director/Producer Genevieve Nnaji and Comedian/Producer Gina Yashere speak on a panel during ESSENCE House: Hollywood Edition at NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php