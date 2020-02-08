All the Interesting Moments from Lagos City Marathon 2020

The 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is one Africans, Nigerians – and most especially, Lagosians – will not forget in a long time. From ‘running Lagos’ to dancing, music, cheerleading, and celebration, everyone would agree that this year, the marathon was more than just a race.

Did you miss it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. See all the iconic moments of the event:

Governor Sanwoolu was the first winner!

Well, not really. Governor Babajide Sanwoolu ceremoniously crossed the Lagos City Marathon finish line.

The amazing Cheerleaders at the marathon

Even the sun approved of the race

The Moment Kenyan’s David Barmassai Tumo won the 42km race

He’s won! David Barmasai Tumo wins the Lagos City Marathon! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/acPOSNGCAH — Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020

Kenyan’s Sharon Jemutai Cherop was also the first woman to finish the 42km race

Who says Nigerians can’t run? 🙄

Kefas Williams, from Warri, was the first Nigerian to reach the finish line.

Here’s to getting entertained through dance-acrobatics

Everyone had a chance!

Spot the 10km geng

Couple goals… 💪

Gbe Body e! Our celebrities got people dancing all through

See the list of winners at the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

And they won big!!

Laslas, everybody is a winner 🥇