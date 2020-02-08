Events
All the Interesting Moments from Lagos City Marathon 2020
The 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is one Africans, Nigerians – and most especially, Lagosians – will not forget in a long time. From ‘running Lagos’ to dancing, music, cheerleading, and celebration, everyone would agree that this year, the marathon was more than just a race.
Did you miss it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. See all the iconic moments of the event:
Governor Sanwoolu was the first winner!
Well, not really. Governor Babajide Sanwoolu ceremoniously crossed the Lagos City Marathon finish line.
Governor of Lagos State, @jidesanwoolu ceremoniously crossing the finish line. #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/tv8gMOI3cj
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
The amazing Cheerleaders at the marathon
If you see our cheerleaders, give them a wave! #RunLagos #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/W62Hpiuxrn
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
Even the sun approved of the race
The Moment Kenyan’s David Barmassai Tumo won the 42km race
He’s won! David Barmasai Tumo wins the Lagos City Marathon! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/acPOSNGCAH
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
Kenyan’s Sharon Jemutai Cherop was also the first woman to finish the 42km race
Who says Nigerians can’t run? 🙄
Kefas Williams, from Warri, was the first Nigerian to reach the finish line.
Here’s to getting entertained through dance-acrobatics
Everyone had a chance!
Our Athletes with special abilities take off first! Let’s go! #MoreThanARace #RunLagos pic.twitter.com/bEM1JWfB0j
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 8, 2020
Spot the 10km geng
Couple goals… 💪
Gbe Body e! Our celebrities got people dancing all through
View this post on Instagram
Street sights from the marathon 🙌 what a vibe #accessbanklagoscitymarathon #runlagos #morethanarace