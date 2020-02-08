Connect with us

Events News

All the Interesting Moments from Lagos City Marathon 2020

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji had an Eventful Week in Hollywood | Let's Take You Through

Career Events

Social Media Week Lagos: Make it a Date with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Joey Akan, Khafi Kareem, Do2dtun, Jola Ayeye at BellaNaija's Special Panel Session

Events Music

More Than A Race! See the Celebrities That Performed at the Lagos City Marathon

Events

Say Her Name! Kenya's Sharon Jemutai Cherop is the First Woman to Finish the Lagos City Marathon

Events

#LagosCityMarathon: Kefas Williams is the First Nigerian to Cross the Finish Line!

Events

We Have A Winner! David Barmasai Tumo Wins the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Events

#LagosCityMarathon2020: Here's How You Can Get Around the Closed Roads during the Marathon

Events Promotions

RCCG Region 1 invites You to 'Outpouring 2020', a City-Wide Crusade with Pastor E.A Adeboye | February 9th

Events Movies & TV

Essence Black Women in Hollywood was a Celebration of Excellence | Check Out the Honorees

Events

All the Interesting Moments from Lagos City Marathon 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

24 mins ago

 on

The 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is one Africans, Nigerians – and most especially, Lagosians – will not forget in a long time. From ‘running Lagos’ to dancing, music, cheerleading, and celebration, everyone would agree that this year, the marathon was more than just a race.

Did you miss it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. See all the iconic moments of the event:

Governor Sanwoolu was the first winner!

Well, not really. Governor Babajide Sanwoolu ceremoniously crossed the Lagos City Marathon finish line.

Image

 

The amazing Cheerleaders at the marathon

Even the sun approved of the race

Image

The Moment Kenyan’s David Barmassai Tumo won the 42km race

Kenyan’s Sharon Jemutai Cherop was also the first woman to finish the 42km race

Who says Nigerians can’t run? 🙄

Kefas Williams, from Warri, was the first Nigerian to reach the finish line.

 

Here’s to getting entertained through dance-acrobatics

Image

Image

Everyone had a chance!

Image

Image

Spot the 10km geng

Image

Image

Image

Image

Couple goals… 💪

Image

Gbe Body e! Our celebrities got people dancing all through

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Street sights from the marathon 🙌 what a vibe #accessbanklagoscitymarathon #runlagos #morethanarace

A post shared by Access Bank (@myaccessbank) on

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

See the list of winners at the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Image

Image

And they won big!!

Image

Laslas, everybody is a winner 🥇

Image

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php