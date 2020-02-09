It’s the Oscar Weekend! See Photos of Cynthia Erivo, Michael B Jordan, Mj Rodriguez at Pre-Oscar Parties

It’s the Oscar weekend, and that means so many Hollywood stars are getting ready to be appreciated for their amazing works.
This weekend there will be several pre-Oscar parties leading up to the main event and we’ve already spotted some of our fave stars.
The Oscars will be handed out on today (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
See the photos below.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Bianca Lawson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Miss J Alexander attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Kevin Lyttle attends the Tricky and Terk Visions presents The Annual Oscars Weekend “Influencers Brunch” held at SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills on February 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Michael Ealy attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Jesse Williams attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Lulu Wang, wearing Max Mara, attends the 13th annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party presented by Max Mara, Stella Artois, Cadillac, and Tequila Don Julio, with additional support from Vero Water at Sunset Room on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film )
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Samuel Adegoke attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont on February 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Cadillac)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Diggy Simmons attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Laolu Senbanjo attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Hakeen Kae-Kazim arrives at GBK Pre Oscar Gift Lounge at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on February 07, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for GBK Productions )
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Michael Jai White attends the Tricky and Terk Visions presents The Annual Oscars Weekend “Influencers Brunch” held at SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills on February 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Demi Moore, wearing CHANEL, attends CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 08, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Logan Browning attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Michael B. Jordan attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Zoe Saldana attends the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont on February 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Cadillac)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Chris Pine attends CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 08, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Mj Rodriguez attends the 13th annual Women In Film Female Oscar Nominees Party presented by Max Mara, Stella Artois, Cadillac, and Tequila Don Julio, with additional support from Vero Water at Sunset Room on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Women In Film )
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Tyrese Gibson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Anthony Anderson attends the Tricky and Terk Visions presents The Annual Oscars Weekend “Influencers Brunch” held at SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills on February 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Sarunas Jackson attends the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Cynthia Erivo attends the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Oscar Party at Peninsula Hotel on February 07, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Logan Browning as Tequila Don Julio Celebrates the 13th Annual Women In Film Oscar Nominees Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Robert De Niro attends CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 08, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Tracee Ellis Ross, wearing CHANEL, attends CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 08, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)