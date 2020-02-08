Events
#LagosCityMarathon2020: Here’s How You Can Get Around the Closed Roads during the Marathon
The 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has officially started this morning, and as usual, several routes and major highways have been completely shutdown to motorists. But alternatives have been outlined, so check them out below:
Race/blocked routes:
National Stadium, Surulere,
Funsho Williams Avenue
Ojuelegba Bridge
Dorman-Long Bridge
Ikorodu
Fadeyi
Obanikoro
Anthony
Anthony Oke
Gbagada
Third Mainland Bridge
Adeniji Adele
Osborne Road
Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road,
Falomo Roundabout
Bourdillion Road and
Cable Bridge
Alternate routes
Motorists on Eko Bridge coming from Lagos Island will be diverted to Costain Roundabout to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas to connect destination.
Motorists coming from Costain inward journey Alaka will be diverted to Iponri and Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas
People coming from Masha, Kilo inward journey to Stadium are advised to take Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya Roads.
Motorists coming from Apapa/Orile-Iganmu going toward Ojuelegba, Mushin and environs will be diverted to Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Roundabout and Falolu.
On Ikorodu Road, vehicular movement will be allowed from Anthony (by Theodolite Junction) inward Ojota. Traffic will also be allowed from Ojota through Maryland, Anthony to Ojuelegba to Eko Bridge via the National Stadium Bridge.
On Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Motorists coming from Mile 2 inward journey Gbagada will be diverted into Agege Motor Road via the service lane of BOC Gases / Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, or through Town Planning Way.
From old Tollgate, Alapere, Ogudu going towards Lagos Island, traffic will be diverted to Gbagada, Anthony to connect Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Lagos Island through Eko Bridge.
Motorists from Ajah inward Ozumba Mbadiwe will be diverted to Admiralty Way from Lekki Second Roundabout to connect Cable Bridge.
People descending Cable Bridge into Ikoyi shall be diverted into Gerrard Road to connect Osborne Road and connect destination. Bourdillion and Alexander Roads are closed to vehicular traffic within the duration of the Race.
From Awolowo Road, Motorists will be diverted to Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inwards Bourdillion will be closed to traffic, as well as Akin Adesola inwards Bar Beach.
