LagosCityMarathon2020: Here’s How You Can Get Around the Closed Roads during the Marathon

The 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has officially started this morning, and as usual, several routes and major highways have been completely shutdown to motorists. But alternatives have been outlined, so check them out below:

Race/blocked routes:

National Stadium, Surulere,

Funsho Williams Avenue

Ojuelegba Bridge

Dorman-Long Bridge

Ikorodu

Fadeyi

Obanikoro

Anthony

Anthony Oke

Gbagada

Third Mainland Bridge

Adeniji Adele

Osborne Road

Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road,

Falomo Roundabout

Bourdillion Road and

Cable Bridge

Alternate routes

Motorists on Eko Bridge coming from Lagos Island will be diverted to Costain Roundabout to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas to connect destination.

Motorists coming from Costain inward journey Alaka will be diverted to Iponri and Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas

People coming from Masha, Kilo inward journey to Stadium are advised to take Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya Roads.

Motorists coming from Apapa/Orile-Iganmu going toward Ojuelegba, Mushin and environs will be diverted to Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Roundabout and Falolu.

On Ikorodu Road, vehicular movement will be allowed from Anthony (by Theodolite Junction) inward Ojota. Traffic will also be allowed from Ojota through Maryland, Anthony to Ojuelegba to Eko Bridge via the National Stadium Bridge.

On Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Motorists coming from Mile 2 inward journey Gbagada will be diverted into Agege Motor Road via the service lane of BOC Gases / Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, or through Town Planning Way.

From old Tollgate, Alapere, Ogudu going towards Lagos Island, traffic will be diverted to Gbagada, Anthony to connect Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Lagos Island through Eko Bridge.

Motorists from Ajah inward Ozumba Mbadiwe will be diverted to Admiralty Way from Lekki Second Roundabout to connect Cable Bridge.

People descending Cable Bridge into Ikoyi shall be diverted into Gerrard Road to connect Osborne Road and connect destination. Bourdillion and Alexander Roads are closed to vehicular traffic within the duration of the Race.

From Awolowo Road, Motorists will be diverted to Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inwards Bourdillion will be closed to traffic, as well as Akin Adesola inwards Bar Beach.

Photo Credit: @myaccessbank