Connect with us

Events

#LagosCityMarathon2020: Here's How You Can Get Around the Closed Roads during the Marathon

Events

Say Her Name! Kenya's Sharon Jemutai Cherop is the First Woman to Finish the Lagos City Marathon

Events

#LagosCityMarathon: Kefas Williams is the First Nigerian to Cross the Finish Line!

Events

We Have A Winner! David Barmasai Tumo Wins the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Events Promotions

RCCG Region 1 invites You to 'Outpouring 2020', a City-Wide Crusade with Pastor E.A Adeboye | February 9th

Events Movies & TV

Essence Black Women in Hollywood was a Celebration of Excellence | Check Out the Honorees

Events Scoop

Check Out Nike's Official Unveiling of the New Super Eagles Kit with Drake & Virgil Abloh

Events

Denrele Edun, Idia Aisien, Timini were spotted at the 'Birds of Prey' Premiere & they came prepared 👍🏾

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Genevieve Nnaji was a Star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Events Promotions

Register to find out how to become a Permanent Resident in Germany at the Apt Insights Consulting Workshop| April 4th

Events

#LagosCityMarathon2020: Here’s How You Can Get Around the Closed Roads during the Marathon

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has officially started this morning, and as usual, several routes and major highways have been completely shutdown to motorists. But alternatives have been outlined, so check them out below:

Race/blocked routes:

National Stadium, Surulere,

Funsho Williams Avenue

Ojuelegba Bridge

Dorman-Long Bridge

Ikorodu

Fadeyi

Obanikoro

Anthony

Anthony Oke

Gbagada

Third Mainland Bridge

Adeniji Adele

Osborne Road

Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road,

Falomo Roundabout

Bourdillion Road and

Cable Bridge

Alternate routes

Motorists on Eko Bridge coming from Lagos Island will be diverted to Costain Roundabout to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas to connect destination.

Motorists coming from Costain inward journey Alaka will be diverted to Iponri and Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas

People coming from Masha, Kilo inward journey to Stadium are advised to take Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya Roads.

Motorists coming from Apapa/Orile-Iganmu going toward Ojuelegba, Mushin and environs will be diverted to Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Roundabout and Falolu.

On Ikorodu Road, vehicular movement will be allowed from Anthony (by Theodolite Junction) inward Ojota. Traffic will also be allowed from Ojota through Maryland, Anthony to Ojuelegba to Eko Bridge via the National Stadium Bridge.

On Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Motorists coming from Mile 2 inward journey Gbagada will be diverted into Agege Motor Road via the service lane of BOC Gases / Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, or through Town Planning Way.

From old Tollgate, Alapere, Ogudu going towards Lagos Island, traffic will be diverted to Gbagada, Anthony to connect Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Lagos Island through Eko Bridge.

Motorists from Ajah inward Ozumba Mbadiwe will be diverted to Admiralty Way from Lekki Second Roundabout to connect Cable Bridge.

People descending Cable Bridge into Ikoyi shall be diverted into Gerrard Road to connect Osborne Road and connect destination. Bourdillion and Alexander Roads are closed to vehicular traffic within the duration of the Race.

From Awolowo Road, Motorists will be diverted to Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inwards Bourdillion will be closed to traffic, as well as Akin Adesola inwards Bar Beach.

Photo Credit: @myaccessbank

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php