RCCG Region 1 invites You to ‘Outpouring 2020’, a City-Wide Crusade with Pastor E.A Adeboye | February 9th

After the success of the First Edition in 2018, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Region 1 will be hosting her 2nd edition of “Outpouring 2020”, a City-wide annual crusade on Sunday, 9th February 2020 at the Main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island.

This was disclosed by Pastor J.F. Odesola, the Pastor in Charge of the Region and Assistant General Overseer (Admin & Personnel) while briefing the press.

The theme for this year’s edition is tagged – ‘Victory Without A Fight’.

He pointed out that “The Outpouring, which is a City-wide annual crusade of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 1 was born out of the vision of the General Overseer to reach out to the unchurched population in the city. The purpose is to bring salvation, healing and deliverance to as many as possible in line with the vision/mission of the RCCG and to prepare them for the second coming of Jesus Christ. The first edition of the Outpouring took place in February 2018.”

He emphasized that “the first edition of the Outpouring was highly impactful with great testimonies following.

Over ninety thousand people were in attendance with over two thousand souls saved. There were diverse miracles of healings, deliverance, restoration and victories.”

Pastor Odesola also pointed out that the 2020 edition will take place as follows:

Date: Sunday, February 9th, 2020

Time: 8 AM

Venue: Main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye will be ministering under the anointing of the Holy Ghost. Other ministers of God that will be with him and praying along, are some members of the Governing Council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Board of Trustees and very senior Pastors of the RCCG. Dignitaries expected at the event are traditional rulers in Lagos state, politicians, top government officials, entrepreneurs, captains of industry, the academia and NGOs.

On the traffic control and security at the venue of the program, The AGO emphasized that “We are well aware of the problem of traffic in Lagos and the need for high-level security surveillance. In order to address these, we have made an arrangement with the relevant security agencies led by the Nigeria Police to ensure high-level security for all guests. Similarly, we have made arrangement to deploy the services of LASTMA, FRSC and in addition, the entire traffic control arm of the RCCG working with these agencies. In order to reduce vehicular movement and to make traffic seamless, we have made arrangement to deploy over 300 large buses, to bring people into the venue and back from the various designated car parks around the venue and the Marina corridor.

Our objective is to ensure that all our guests are able to receive God’s blessings under a good mood, comfortable atmosphere and above all to make the entire event a memorable one.”

For the comfort of worshippers and promotion of public hygiene, adequate provisions have been made for sanitation. Mobile public toilets will be stationed at strategic points within the event perimeter. Members of the Region’s Sanitation Department will be on hand to direct and assist worshippers.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON OUTPOURING TRANSPORTATION ARRANGEMENT

There will also be FREE BUS SHUTTLES with the program stickers on the bus to pick up anyone that wants to attend the program from the following locations/take off points across Lagos, so tell and invite as many people as you can:

Ojota Bus Stop Ikeja General Hospital Ipaja Under the Bridge Oshodi Bus Stop Bariga/Ilaje Road Junction Mile 2 Bus Stop Yaba Bus Stop Ajah Junction Ikorodu at Igbe Laara not far from Ginit Mushin Dalsiva Street By Holy Trinity, Mushin

