This is enough proof that it is not a Special Valentine without a Complete Gift Box from Indomie Relish

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

What is Valentine without sharing beautiful moments and giving beautiful gifts to loved ones? Well, Valentine is already in the air, with different gifting ideas running through over a billion people’s minds just to ensure they give their loved ones a “sweet Valentine”.

That is why this Valentine, instead of your regular gift items, and not been sure of what to wrap for your special one, friend, colleague or family, Indomie Relish has decided to add the extra thrill and complete excitement you want your loved ones to unwrap with the Indomie Relish Celebration gift box making the moment truly special.

Each Indomie Relish celebration gift box is a gift and a surprise because it comes with different amazing vouchers to redeem a bigger surprise. With over a million naira worth of surprises to be won from the only gift box that keeps giving, you can be sure of a complete surprising moment from your loved ones.

Also, part of the special Valentine offer is that you also stand a chance to go on a complete dinner date with your complete one, because Indomie Relish would be treating 7 lucky people in 5 major cities (Lagos, Abuja, PHC, Benin & Enugu) to a romantic date when you buy a Relish Celebration Gift box.

So this Valentine, you can stop the surprise guesses, forget the doubts and rush down to any major store near you to Relish your love with the Indomie Relish Celebration Gift Box.

