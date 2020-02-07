Essence Black Women in Hollywood was a Celebration of Excellence | Check Out the Honorees

With only one woman of colour (Cynthia Erivo) nominated in the acting category at the Oscars, it is necessary that black women come together to celebrate themselves, their excellence.

And that’s exactly what happened at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood, where Niecy Nash; “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas; the cast of “Pose,” Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross and Janet Mock; and “Captain Marvel” actress Lashana Lynch, who will soon become the first female 007, were honoured for their excellence.

There was so much star power at the event, with Genevieve Nnaji, Alfre Woodward and Ava DuVernay present.

Check out the photos: