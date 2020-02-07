Movies & TV
It’s Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah
It’s double the celebration, too, as both Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her daughter Meraiah celebrate their birthdays today.
Omotola shared photos of herself and her daughter on Instagram, wishing the both of them a happy birthday. She wrote:
Happy Birthday to Us!
I waited till it’s 12midnight where you are @miiimiii_e to do this a Post!
My Twinnie, My Love, My baby ( not a teenager anymore …arghhhh) I Love You ! ❤️💕😘 You’re a Ball of Light. Never Angry , Always Happy! Always Thoughtful ! Our Supermodel , Our Fashionista, our Diplomatic Mimi. My Bestie, you chose to come into this world on my birthday and I’m truly grateful for the Joy thus has Continued to bring me. I Love you.
On this day, I wish you Even More Wisdom, Peace, Good health and Definitely God’s Favor . We call you Miss Beauty and Brains … permit me to share that title with you. 😜
Happy birthday to Us!!!!! Yahhhhhh
🥂💃🏼🥂❤️🥂🎊🥂🍾🥂🎊🥂
