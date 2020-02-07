Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah

Events Movies & TV

Essence Black Women in Hollywood was a Celebration of Excellence | Check Out the Honorees

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Genevieve Nnaji was a Star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Davido is the Black Team's Secret Weapon on Nick Cannon's "Wild N' Out"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Living In Bondage: Breaking Free" Leads #AMVCA2020 nominations | Check out the Full List 

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

"Best years of my life!!!" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Cynthia are still Going Strong after Four Years

Movies & TV Music Scoop

5 Things We Learned about Selena Gomez in her Dazed Magazine Feature

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Issa Rae is the Glowing Cover Star for Who What Wear Magazine February Issue 

Movies & TV Style

Even in Black & White Rita Dominic Still Rules

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

The Egbuson Dynasty! Dakore Akande & Timini prove No One's Got Your Back like Family

Movies & TV

It’s Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s double the celebration, too, as both Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her daughter Meraiah celebrate their birthdays today.

Omotola shared photos of herself and her daughter on Instagram, wishing the both of them a happy birthday. She wrote:

Happy Birthday to Us!
I waited till it’s 12midnight where you are @miiimiii_e to do this a Post!
My Twinnie, My Love, My baby ( not a teenager anymore …arghhhh) I Love You ! ❤️💕😘 You’re a Ball of Light. Never Angry , Always Happy! Always Thoughtful ! Our Supermodel , Our Fashionista, our Diplomatic Mimi. My Bestie, you chose to come into this world on my birthday and I’m truly grateful for the Joy thus has Continued to bring me. I Love you.
On this day, I wish you Even More Wisdom, Peace, Good health and Definitely God’s Favor . We call you Miss Beauty and Brains … permit me to share that title with you. 😜
Happy birthday to Us!!!!! Yahhhhhh
🥂💃🏼🥂❤️🥂🎊🥂🍾🥂🎊🥂

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to Us! I waited till it’s 12midnight where you are @miiimiii_e to do this a Post! My Twinnie, My Love, My baby ( not a teenager anymore …arghhhh) I Love You ! ❤️💕😘 You’re a Ball of Light. Never Angry , Always Happy! Always Thoughtful ! Our Supermodel , Our Fashionista, our Diplomatic Mimi. My Bestie, you chose to come into this world on my birthday and I’m truly grateful for the Joy thus has Continued to bring me. I Love you. On this day, I wish you Even More Wisdom, Peace, Good health and Definitely God’s Favor . We call you Miss Beauty and Brains … permit me to share that title with you. 😜 Happy birthday to Us!!!!! Yahhhhhh 🥂💃🏼🥂❤️🥂🎊🥂🍾🥂🎊🥂

A post shared by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, MFR (@realomosexy) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php