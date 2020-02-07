A Fisherman – That’s What Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He’d Grow Up to Be

He’s now considered one of the greatest to ever kick a football, but when Cristiano Ronaldo was only a kid, he believed he’d spend his life as a fisherman.

After just turning 35, the Juventus player sat with Canal 11, according to Punch, where he looked back on his life.

I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira. This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional football but I didn’t think I was going to win everything I’ve won.

Now, at the stage of his career many believe to be the end, the legend has just one thing in his sights: his 6th Champions League title.