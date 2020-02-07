Events
Check Out Nike’s Official Unveiling of the New Super Eagles Kit with Drake & Virgil Abloh
You’ve already seen the new Nigerian national teams’ kit designed by Nike, and we’ve already told you just how much we love it.
At the official unveiling, in a runway show organised by Nike, were Drake and Louis Vuitton Creative Director Virgil Abloh seated front row.
Drake even gave a slight nod of approval as the first jersey was unveiling, letting the world know that he too is feeling it.
Check it out:
.@Drake and @virgilabloh sat front row at the unveiling of the Nike x Nigeria 2020 kits at the Nike 2020 Forum in New York. pic.twitter.com/6BWRjOXXgD
— VERSUS (@vsrsus) February 6, 2020