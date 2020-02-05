Have You Seen the New Super Eagles Jerseys? They’re 🔥

And we have new jerseys!

Remember the last Super Eagles jersey, designed by Nike just before the 2018 World Cup, how it was so beautiful it sold out and won design awards? (And GQ ranked it as the best World Cup kit.)

It’s been kicked to the curb, guys, and it looks like its successor is even prettier. (Or, at least, as pretty.)

We’d shared back in 2019 that Nike was to design new kits for the team. Well, they’re finally here!

The NFF shared a photo, on their Twitter, of the kit, and it’s so beautiful, guys.

Check them out for yourself.