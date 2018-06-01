Nigeria’s World Cup Kit Sold Out in the UK

The 2018 world cup kit of Nigeria’s football team, the Super Eagles, has sold out in London with the home kit selling out in minutes.

The kit is reputed to be the most beautiful of all the national teams to play in the world cup in Russia, and had racked up 3 million pre-orders before its release.

The kit was to be available on May 29 but Nike pushed the date back to June 1 to accommodate the demand.

People were pictured camping outside the NikeTown store on Oxford Street in the UK, and the kit is not yet available for sale in Nigeria.

The kit is currently unavailable for sale on the Nike website, and Nike has said there are currently no plans to restock.

Nike UK, responding to a tweet, has said there are no current plans for a restock.

All three Nigeria jerseys have now sold out on https://t.co/sbOufonoj6. There are no current plans for a restock. | https://t.co/3tfa4y28VH — Nike UK (@NikeUK) June 1, 2018

According to The Independent, not only is the home kit sold out, but also the away and training kits.

The kit was priced at £64.95.

Photo Credit; @conroy_bumpus