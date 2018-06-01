Nigeria’s World Cup Kit Sold Out in the UK

The 2018 world cup kit of Nigeria’s football team, the Super Eagles, has sold out in London with the home kit selling out in minutes.
The kit is reputed to be the most beautiful of all the national teams to play in the world cup in Russia, and had racked up 3 million pre-orders before its release.
The kit was to be available on May 29 but Nike pushed the date back to June 1 to accommodate the demand.
People were pictured camping outside the NikeTown store on Oxford Street in the UK, and the kit is not yet available for sale in Nigeria.
The kit is currently unavailable for sale on the Nike website, and Nike has said there are currently no plans to restock.
Nike UK, responding to a tweet, has said there are no current plans for a restock.
All three Nigeria jerseys have now sold out on https://t.co/sbOufonoj6. There are no current plans for a restock. | https://t.co/3tfa4y28VH
— Nike UK (@NikeUK) June 1, 2018
According to The Independent, not only is the home kit sold out, but also the away and training kits.
The kit was priced at £64.95.
Photo Credit; @conroy_bumpus
My experience today – woke up at 8.30am and logged on to buy. I managed to get the training jersey and the chevron designed jersey in small because I like my tops fitted when I buy men’s tops. No joy for Oga because he wears L or XL. Called Nike to find out if we could go to Nike town on Oxford Street to buy and was told that as at 6am there were 200 people queuing up and we shouldn’t bother. They said we should try JD Sports. Off to their online store and voila they had in different sizes. Oga bought some and did next day delivery. We will both wear them to the match in Wembley tomorrow. I will wear one of his (will swim in it 😆) because Nike doesn’t do next day delivery on a Friday.
Try JD Sports for anyone looking for them. Or pay double the price on eBay.
Head its sold out in the Nike stores in Naija too! Wow… Thought i would use it to show my support oh!