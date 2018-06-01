2019: Shina Peller to run for seat at the House of Representatives

Following the signing of the Not Too Young to Run bill into law, club owner Shina Peller has announced his intention to run for office.

He made the announcement on his Instagram, revealing he intends to run to represent the Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State in the 2019 elections.

The time for social media and armchair politics is over, Shina Peller said, explaining that Nigerians need to “take our destiny into our own hands for the sake of Nigeria.”

Read his statement below:

My people, after a deep thought, reflection and extensive consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to represent the Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa federal constituency at the house of representatives in 2019.

I appreciate the advise and concern from well wishers and mentors who are worried that going into politics will be detrimental to my business interests which I have worked so hard to build over the last two decades but I think the time for social media and arm chair politics is over. We need to take our destiny into our own hands for the sake of Nigeria, for the sake of our children, and the less privileged in our society.

My focus in politics will be to ensure that institutions work and people can benefit from government services irrespective of class or social status.

I want to help create policies that will help diversify our economy with a renewed focus on tourism, manufacturing and youth empowerment.

I encourage all young people to follow my cue and take an active role in partisan politics. This is our time. The time is now.

#ShinaAyo2019

Photo Credit: shinapeller