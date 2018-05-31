President Buhari signs #NotTooYoungToRun Bill | WATCH

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Not Too Young to Run bill today.
Buhari had, during his Democracy Day speech on Tuesday, revealed that he’ll be signing the bill into law “in few days”.
The Reduction of Age for Election Bill popularly known on social media as #NotTooYoungToRun, will see the reduction of the minimum age to run for President from 40 to 35 years, State and Federal representatives from 30 to 25 years and 30 years for Governors and Senators.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, President Buhari said:
“If you really want to change something in Nigeria, and if you can organise yourselves and work hard towards it – you can achieve it. The outcome of such efforts is this remarkable feat.”
Watch the signing below:
At 2.30pm today May 31, 2018, I signed into law the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that was conceived, championed and accomplished by young Nigerians. The Bill has now become an Act of Parliament. It is a historic day for Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/yDbiQUX6l5
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 31, 2018
Read Buhari’s speech at the signing ceremony below:
Let’s see how this speech can go viral biko! Mr. President called us lazy few weeks ago but has turned around to say we’ve left our marks in entrepreneurship, technology, sports, entertainment and several other fields! Sir, you go out and portray us in bad light when you know this truth? Wow! Well done on signing this bill but I hope we all get our PVCs ready to vote you out!
YEAH!!!!! Up you Nigerian youths. Now let’s go get our country in order. I think this is the time I will listen to my parents, and move to Nigeria. Join and build our future. Common everybody, let’s join hands and build the Nigeria that people will be proud of, and I mean those of us in the diaspora, that are not comfortable going home due to security risks, no light and every other reason we might have for not wanting to move back home. Let us go home and do this. Anyone found a political party that has mostly youths yet? I am just asking. YEAH!!!! HAPPY DEMOCRACY DAY FOR NIGERIA!!!!!! Nigerian youths have nothing to complain about now, as the reason why they cannot be involved in the political discuss. Age is no longer a barrier. Oh I think there is one more thing….. PVC