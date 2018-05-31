President Buhari signs #NotTooYoungToRun Bill | WATCH

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Not Too Young to Run bill today.

Buhari had, during his Democracy Day speech on Tuesday, revealed that he’ll be signing the bill into law “in few days”.

The Reduction of Age for Election Bill popularly known on social media as #NotTooYoungToRun, will see the reduction of the minimum age to run for President from 40 to 35 years, State and Federal representatives from 30 to 25 years and 30 years for Governors and Senators.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, President Buhari said:

“If you really want to change something in Nigeria, and if you can organise yourselves and work hard towards it – you can achieve it. The outcome of such efforts is this remarkable feat.”

Watch the signing below:

At 2.30pm today May 31, 2018, I signed into law the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that was conceived, championed and accomplished by young Nigerians. The Bill has now become an Act of Parliament. It is a historic day for Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/yDbiQUX6l5 — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 31, 2018

Read Buhari’s speech at the signing ceremony below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @bayoomoboriowo