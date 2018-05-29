President Buhari says he’ll sign “Not Too Young to Run” Bill “In few Days”

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he will be signing the “Not Too Young to Run” bill into law very soon.

The president revealed this while addressing the nation on Tuesday, Democracy Day.

He said: “In few days to come, I will be joined by many promising young Nigerians to sign into law the “Not Too Young to Run” Bill.”

The bill had been sent to the president after 24 states (two-thirds) in the country assented to it.

The National Assembly had also passed the bill, which will alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution to reduce the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.