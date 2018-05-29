BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

President Buhari says he’ll sign “Not Too Young to Run” Bill “In few Days”

29.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

President Buhari to sign "Not Too Young to Run" Bill | BellaNaija

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he will be signing the “Not Too Young to Run” bill into law very soon.

The president revealed this while addressing the nation on Tuesday, Democracy Day.

He said: “In few days to come, I will be joined by many promising young Nigerians to sign into law the “Not Too Young to Run” Bill.”

The bill had been sent to the president after 24 states (two-thirds) in the country assented to it.

The National Assembly had also passed the bill, which will alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution to reduce the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

1 Comments on President Buhari says he’ll sign “Not Too Young to Run” Bill “In few Days”

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija