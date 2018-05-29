How Aware are You of Financial Products & Services? Tune in to “Financial Inclusion Today” Now!

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) only 41.6% of Nigerians are considered to be financially included. Financial Inclusion means that individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs – transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance – delivered in a responsible and sustainable way.

The CBN has an ambitious goal of 80 % financial Inclusion by the year 2020.

Following a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Business Day is aiming to drive some of the financial inclusion conversation in Nigeria, and one of the ways is through a radio show titled Financial Inclusion Today. The show airs every Tuesday at 11.30am WAT (NOW!) am on Silverbird’s 93.7 rhythm FM.

The shows aims to foster conversations around financial inclusion issues in Nigeria and to raise awareness by bringing together stake holders, decision makers, policy makers, Business Day financial analysts to further this cause in Nigeria.

Episode four is titled “Bridging the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion”.

Unsurprisingly women continue to fall behind in the fight for Financial Inclusion in Nigeria and worldwide. Did you know that according to a World Bank report, 51% of men in developing nations had bank account in comparison to 27% of women? These numbers ultimately show that women behind worldwide are being left behind.

Did you know that some women in the most conservative parts of Africa have to ask their husbands for permission to open a bank account?

Did you know that many rural women, especially in northern Nigeria live so far away from banking institutions that the effort and transportation to get there outweighs the need to be banked?

How are banks attempting to solve this issue?

