Atiku appoints Gbenga Daniel as DG of Campaign Organization

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appointed former Ogun State governor Gbenga Daniel as the Director General of his campaign organization, Vanguard reports.

Abubakar made the revelation in a letter, saying Daniel is a very positive and welcome addition to his team for the 2019 elections. He wrote:

I am pleased to officially notify you of the appointment of His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel as the Director-General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation.

I am in no doubt OGD is a very positive and welcome addition to our campaign and I look forward to working with him as he leads our campaign to victory in February 2019.

Going forward, OGD as the Director General has overall responsibility for every aspect of the campaign. This includes mobilisation and organizing (delegates and supporters), publicity and communication, finance and expenditure. I am in the process of setting up a separate fund raising committee which will work alongside and complement the campaign finance structure.

The DG will also have overall responsibility for personnel, resourcing and campaign staffing and any other political or campaign related matters, that I give my delegated authority.

From now on, my role will be limited to continuing my consultations with the relevant stakeholders in the PDP and in the political landscape as a whole. All campaign or other staff will report to the DG with immediate effect, and all campaign or political matters will also be referred to the DG.