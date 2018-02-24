BellaNaija

24 States pass #NotTooYoungToRun Bill

15.02.2018

Twenty-four of the thirty-six states in the country have reportedly passed the Not Too Young to Run bill.

The non-profit pushing for the passage of the bill, YIAGA Africa, revealed the news on their Instagram.

The passage of the bill is still pending in 11 states, and has been rejected in Taraba State.

States where the bill has been passed include Borno, Kaduna, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Kwara, Plateau, and Katsina.

Passage of the bill in 24 states – two-thirds of the states in the country – means that the next stage is for the president to assent to the bill.

YIAGA Africa has consistently pushed for the passage of the bill, meeting with lawmakers in several states including Bauchi, Kano, Ekiti, Enugu, Rivers, and Sokoto.

See photos from their campaign below:

Speaker and Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly pledging support for the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill

Hon Ikuinyi. O. Ibani, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly receives the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign position paper from the Coordinator

Bauchi State House of Assembly Speaker receives the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign team in his office.

Katsina State House Assembly Speaker receives the position paper from the #NotTooYoungToRun Campaign team.

Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Oluwawole receives the campaign position paper during the #NotTooYoungToRun National Day of Action Rally in the state today.

Photo Credit: yiaga

2 Comments on 24 States pass #NotTooYoungToRun Bill

