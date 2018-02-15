Malta Guinness is bringing the Maltavator Challenge Auditions to Lagos this Weekend

Lagosians, are you ready to be Maltavated? The new exciting Malta Guinness Maltavator Challenge train arrives in Lagos this weekend!

Are you strong? Are you smart? Do you think you have what it takes to be part of this physical and mentally tasking challenge? Then come to National Stadium, Surulere, on the 17th of February 2018 to audition for a chance to be part of this exciting and energizing challenge.

Registration to participate in this challenge is absolutely free and contestants are expected to arrive at the venue to commence registration by 7.00 am. First 200 early birds will get special goody bags! Come prepared because Malta Guinness will be on the ground to fuel your can-do spirits to greatness with the goodness of Malta Guinness filled with energy-giving vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B6.

The best Maltavators from Lagos will join others from Enugu and Benin to compete for final slots to represent Nigeria in the Pan African TV show.

The Maltavator Challenge is a Pan African TV show which will have Forty (40) contestants from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia compete in mentally and physically challenging obstacle courses for a chance to win $20,000 and other fantastic prizes. Nigeria will play host to all the 40 Contestants as this Eleven Episode TV show will be shot in Nigeria and would air across 52 African TV stations from April 2018.

See some fun highlights from the Enugu edition.

To be the first to hear more details, follow @maltaguinnessng on Twitter and Instagram and like the Malta Guinness page on Facebook for more details. Let’s Go!

