BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Malta Guinness is bringing the Maltavator Challenge Auditions to Lagos this Weekend

15.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Lagosians, are you ready to be Maltavated? The new exciting Malta Guinness Maltavator Challenge train arrives in Lagos this weekend!

Are you strong? Are you smart? Do you think you have what it takes to be part of this physical and mentally tasking challenge? Then come to National Stadium, Surulere, on the 17th of February 2018 to audition for a chance to be part of this exciting and energizing challenge.

Registration to participate in this challenge is absolutely free and contestants are expected to arrive at the venue to commence registration by 7.00 am. First 200 early birds will get special goody bags! Come prepared because Malta Guinness will be on the ground to fuel your can-do spirits to greatness with the goodness of Malta Guinness filled with energy-giving vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B6.

The best Maltavators from Lagos will join others from Enugu and Benin to compete for final slots to represent Nigeria in the Pan African TV show.

The Maltavator Challenge is a Pan African TV show which will have Forty (40) contestants from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia compete in mentally and physically challenging obstacle courses for a chance to win $20,000 and other fantastic prizes. Nigeria will play host to all the 40 Contestants as this Eleven Episode TV show will be shot in Nigeria and would air across 52 African TV stations from April 2018.

See some fun highlights from the Enugu edition.

To be the first to hear more details, follow @maltaguinnessng on Twitter and Instagram and like the Malta Guinness page on Facebook for more details. Let’s Go!

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija