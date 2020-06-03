Don’t Miss the Civil Society Groups Live TV & Virtual Citizens’ Townhall Today on Voting amidst COVID-19

The world in the last several months has been brought to its knees by the coronavirus pandemic, and the rippling effect of this has been felt by some of the best and largest economies. However, the preparedness of different sectors of the world to thrive during this pandemic is a spectacle to behold.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has seemingly thrown a spanner into the works by releasing policy guidelines for conducting the September 19th and October 10th, 2020, elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively, but the million-dollar question is how prepared are they?!

Do you feel it is logical to go to the polls amidst the pandemic? What modalities have been put in place to ensure the safety of the electorate and also guarantee free and fair elections at the same time?

Join the conversation today Wednesday, June 3, 2020, as Civil Society Groups host a Live TV and virtual citizens’ town hall on #VotingAmidstCOVID19. The town hall will seek to facilitate public debate on the impact of COVID-19 on elections with a view to engage and include citizens’ input on the INEC policy on elections in the context of COVID-19.

To ensure public participation, the citizens’ town hall will stream LIVE on Channels TV and Yiaga Africa’s pages on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter via #VotingAmidstCOVID19. Citizens can send their questions and comments before or during the town hall to Yiaga Africa via SMS or WhatsApp to 09038007744 or email: [email protected].

