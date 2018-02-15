WATCH BellaNaija’s Founder Uche Pedro’s Chat with Bill Gates for #GatesLetter2018

Yesterday, we brought you the report on Bill and Melinda Gates‘ 10th Annual Letter which discusses development issues around the world. To make up the 2018 edition of the letter, BellaNaija‘s founder Uche Pedro, alongside 9 other persons asked the philanthropic couple 10 tough questions. We’ve got the video of Uche Pedro’s chat with Bill for you.
Here’s what she asked: Are you imposing your values on other cultures?
See Bill and Melinda’s responses below:
Sometimes, though, the person asking this question is raising a deeper issue. It’s not so much a question about what we do, but how we do it. Do we really understand people’s needs? Are we working with people on the ground?
Melinda: We’re acutely aware that some development programs in the past were led by people who assumed they knew better than the people they were trying to help. We’ve learned over the years that listening and understanding people’s needs from their perspective is not only more respectful—it’s also more effective.
Our foundation is designed with this principle in mind. When we say “we” work on a certain issue, we don’t mean that Bill or I or the foundation’s employees are installing sewage systems in rapidly growing cities, delivering treatments for river blindness, or training farmers to rotate their crops. What we mean is that we fund organizations with years and sometimes decades of local experience that do those things. These organizations, our thousands of partners, keep us connected to the people we’re trying to help.
We have about 1,500 employees in offices on four continents who look at the data, survey the universe of possible approaches, study what’s worked and what hasn’t, and develop strategies that we believe will maximize our impact. But one of the most important parts of their job is to listen to partners, adjust the strategies based on what they hear, and give implementers the leeway to use their expertise and their local knowledge. That’s not to say we always get it right. We don’t. But we try to approach our work with humility about what we don’t know and the determination to learn from our mistakes.
On top of relying on local partners, we also have a strong conviction about the importance of empowerment. We aren’t interested in making choices for anyone. We invest in family planning, for example, not because we have a vision of what other people’s families should look like but because parents around the world have told us they want the tools to make their vision of their own family come to fruition. In all our work, we are interested in making sure people have the knowledge and power to make the best choices for themselves.
Watch video below:
You can read the entire letter by clicking this link.
congrats aunty Bella
Why do I feel like he didn’t answer the question.
As BMGF had been accused in the the past of using funds to drive anti African cultural values like abortion and gay rights .
Don’t get me wrong please health care should be non descrimatory in every way .When the funds are tied to an organization being proactive to these agender in terms of their hiring and company values that is when my eyebrows are raised .
I wonder why she asked that question. Nigerians have made it the norm to impose their values (religious) on everyone they come across physically or virtually. They assume everyone is a christian and must share in their beliefs otherwise they (who do not share those beliefs) are judged and damned!
Thanks for transcribing BN. More power to your elbows
So aunty Bella you dey on Billgates level… Linda never reach this level before
Why are you like this?
Must you compare Linda with uche?
we’ve all got different destinies and we run our race differently too
Larry success is your own achievement. food doesn’t any taste better because your friend or neighbour has nothing to eat. ok now go and sin no more
Interesting question to ask. Interesting in the sense that it could have been clearer (if we’ve missed her point) or a better question should have been asked in the first place
I expected a better question
This question appears deceptively simple but is actually very relevant. The first thing that comes to mind is abortion and birth control…
Quite a bit of obfuscation in Melinda’s response. She used a number of examples but avoided the relevant ones… And she’s an intelligent woman. She knew exactly what Uche was referring to…. lol
Ah well… They are still doing a lot more for the continent than a lot of our home grown ‘billionaires’ We must accept the good with the bad I guess….
This is a really odd question to ask, but I get that there are eternally skeptical Nigerians (see Amaa above) who are thinking it. Is malaria a value in Africa? How about tuberculosis? Is dying during childbirth because of poor maternal health care an African value?