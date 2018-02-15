BellaNaija

N350,000 Up for Grabs! Stand a Chance to Win BIG this Season with Sumether & Sumether Plus

15.02.2018

Join the Sumether Plus antimalaria theme song challenge and you could be a lucky winner of a whooping N350,000. To be a part of this, simple follow the following steps:

  • Compose an antimalaria themed song
  • Post your picture with the song link as caption or record a video of you singing the song
  • Tag Sumetherplus on Facebook and Instagram
  • Get your friends to follow and like @sumetherplus on Instagram and Facebook
  • Get your friends to like your post
  • To five highest votes enter a draw in which our in house judges will select the Winner

Winner will be announced in March. Good luck!

 www.sumetherplus.com

This is brought to you by Superior Phamaceuticals Limited.

Contact address: 9B Robinson Gbagi St, Ajao Estate, Lagos, Nigeria or contact us on +234 812 767 8822.

WhatsApp: 0708 115 3630

Email: sales@sumetherplus.comsuperiorpharmang@gmail.com

5 Comments on N350,000 Up for Grabs! Stand a Chance to Win BIG this Season with Sumether & Sumether Plus
  • blessing February 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    great initiative, make i quick go compose. need the money like kilode

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • ikenna February 16, 2018 at 11:39 am

    what company is doing this one?

    hope then go give us the money o.

    Needed at this time, i’m an upcoming artist

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • akin February 16, 2018 at 11:41 am

    lets go there.

    oya @sumetherplus be ready for my theme song

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • sola February 16, 2018 at 11:43 am

    all i see is 350k and songs just dey drop for my mind. make i enter studio straight

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • ikenna February 16, 2018 at 11:58 am

    anti malaria song right?

    okay let me see what i can come up with

    Love this! 2 Reply
