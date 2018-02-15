N350,000 Up for Grabs! Stand a Chance to Win BIG this Season with Sumether & Sumether Plus

Join the Sumether Plus antimalaria theme song challenge and you could be a lucky winner of a whooping N350,000. To be a part of this, simple follow the following steps:

Compose an antimalaria themed song

Post your picture with the song link as caption or record a video of you singing the song

Tag Sumetherplus on Facebook and Instagram

Get your friends to follow and like @sumetherplus on Instagram and Facebook

Get your friends to like your post

To five highest votes enter a draw in which our in house judges will select the Winner

Winner will be announced in March. Good luck!

www.sumetherplus.com

This is brought to you by Superior Phamaceuticals Limited.

Contact address: 9B Robinson Gbagi St, Ajao Estate, Lagos, Nigeria or contact us on +234 812 767 8822.

WhatsApp: 0708 115 3630

Email: sales@sumetherplus.com; superiorpharmang@gmail.com

——————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content